If only: Jeep Vangler rendering hints at the impossible

For the same reason that car enthusiasts seem to love station wagons, vans have also fallen into the same category. And for a vehicle with almost no redeeming factors in the dynamic driving sphere, it doesn't make a lot of sense.

But none the less, we love them, and a rendering of what Jeep's Wrangler would look like as a van recently caught our attention, and it looks like an absolute hoot to drive and move houses in.

Dubbed the Vangler by its designer, the body lines of the Wrangler seem to work strangely well as a van, although we are left wondering how the driver is meant to easily enter and exit the vehicle.

Fitted with a massive roof rack, LED spotlights, and a winch, the Vangler looks to be set up for some serious overlanding. The all-terrain tyres and hefty ground clearance only adds to this look.

For those who are wishing to live the full Vangler life, it has also been rendering with the tube doors that are available on Jeep's Rubicon Wrangler and Gladiator models.

We can imagine that this van gets its power from a mid-mounted 3.6-litre V6 engine, although a van fitted with the Wrangler's new 392ci V8 would certainly be something to write home about.

Due to safety standards, we highly doubt that the Vangler will ever become a real thing, but we can hope. They did end up turning the Gladiator into a real thing after all...