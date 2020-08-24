If only: Mustang Shelby GT500 Ute rendered to inspire Ford

Thanks to the power photoshop, and a few bright petrolheads, car renders are plentiful over the internet, but every now and then, one catches our eye that is too good to pass up.

Recently completed by an artist by the name of Rostislav Prokop, this rendering shows what would happen if Ford decided to release a ute version of the Mustang, and then Shelby gave it the GT500 treatment.

Click here to view all Ford Mustang listings on DRIVEN

Late last year, Shelby whipped the covers off the new GT500, and it sent the automotive world into a frenzy. With 566kW/847Nm coming from the supercharged 5.2-litre V8, the coupe is undoubtedly insane.

To put this into perspective, the craziest ute ever to come out of Australia was the HSV GTSR Maloo, which not only looked incredible, but also featured a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 that made a hefty 435kW/740Nm.

To make this GT500 ute, it looks like the artist has not only grafted the Mustang's front and rear ends onto a regular FG Falcon ute body, but also added the Shelby's massive front and rear over-fenders.

With two-door, low slung utes making way for the extremely popular double-cab segment, the likelihood of something like this ever actually happening is practically zero.

Alas, it's fun to wonder 'what if', and all we can do now is hope that some fabrication genius takes inspiration from this render and actually pulls this off.