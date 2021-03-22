Immaculate Ford Falcon GT sells for over $400K at local auction

Just yesterday, 24 collectible cars went under the hammer at the Webb's Southward Car Museum auction, with the event being headlined by a 1970 Ford Falcon GTHO.

This classic Falcon was predicted to sell for between $400,000 and $450,000, and managed to land right in the middle of those estimates when the hammer fell at $414,000.

Click here to view all Ford Falcon listings on DRIVEN

"These are a real rarity to the market and Australian muscle cars are becoming a really hot commodity at the minute," said Caolán McAleer from Webb's Auction House.

"They're being seen almost as appreciating assets, where people are buying them, garaging them and just let them sit there."

This GT-HO Phase II was first imported into New Zealand back in 1986, and landed in Wellington.

Just recently, a Phase II model managed to sell for $1.15 million over in Australia in a similar auction situation.

"It can still go pretty fast and it's got a wonderful loud engine so it can do a quarter of a mile in 14.4 seconds and 0 to 100 kilometres in 6.5," McAleer said. "So that was a huge feat for its time."

Among the other lots that sold on the day were classic Minis, Fords, Jaguars, and a Morris 8 from 1938. The second-biggest sum to be fetched was $93,150, and was claimed by a 1955 Austin Healey.

Unfortunately, Racing Ray Williams' 1983 Porsche 930 Turbo wasn't able to be sold on the day, not reaching the lower estimate of $280,000. The same story went for the HSV GTS-R and the Holden Monaro GTS that were both tipped to fetch more than $200,000.