Immaculate McLaren F1 fetches $28 million at auction

The majority of cars lose value over time, but a few special gems can make owners a tonne of money.

McLaren’s legendary F1 supercar from the 1990s is one such machine. One example sold at auction this week for about $28m in the US.

Only 106 examples were ever built with prices originally starting at about £540,000 ($1.02m).

The $28m machine is the 25th example built and has just 242 miles (389km) on the clock.

It was the only F1 finished in “Creighton Brown” paint and the interior is kitted out with dark brown and tan leather upholstery.

This McLaren F1 comes with all the original matching luggage, watch, complete tool kit, owner’s manual and service book. It also is fitted with the original tyres.

The McLaren F1 is often in the conversation as the greatest car ever built.

It was conceived by legendary formula one designer, Gordon Murray, and is one of the most driver focused road going cars.

The McLaren F1 was the first road-going machine to use F1-style technology with wild aerodynamics and extensive use of carbon fibre in its structure.

Power comes from a 6.1-litre V12 naturally-aspirated V12 engine that makes 461kW and 600Nm and is paired to a six-speed transmission. It had a top speed of more than 386km/h, which was the record speed for a road-going car for a long time.

The F1 has a three-seat layout with the driver sitting in the middle and two passenger seats setback to either side of the front seat.

McLaren also used gold foil as a heat reflector in the engine bay of the F1, 16g of the precious metal was used in each car.

British comedian Rowan Atkinson famously crashed his McLaren F1 twice before selling it for about $15m in 2015.

Despite its exorbitant price tag the McLaren F1 isn’t the most expensive car ever built, this title belongs to a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that sold for close to $100m several years ago.

Other Ferrari GTOs have sold for ultra high prices including a $66m example that went under the hammer in 2018.

- News.com.au