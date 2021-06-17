Immaculate McLaren F1 tipped to fetch over $21 million at auction

Just a couple of years ago, a McLaren F1 LM that lived most of its life in New Zealand, was shipped back to Europe before selling for over $30 million when the hammer dropped.

As one-of-two LMs in the world, this price didn't surprise many, but it could be eclipsed by the only other F1 LM in the world, which is set to cross the auction block later this week.

While it doesn't wear the same 'High Downforce Kit' as the one that lived in New Zealand, this F1 LM is showing less mileage on the odometre, only having covered around 380 kilometres since new.

Despite wearing the 'LM' badge, this F1 has only travelled less than a tenth of the distance a car would have to drive to complete a 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

According to the vendor, this car wears chassis number 029, and is the 25th road-going F1 ever built. It has spent most of its life in a collection in Japan, being "carefully maintained and seldom driven."

Like any bespoke good supercar sale, it will include its fitted luggage, the owner's manual, a TAG Heuer watch, and the car's specialty service equipment.

The auction is set to run over the weekend, and there's a genuine possibility of seeing a new record price when it's all said and done.

We're hoping that the F1's new owner might put a few more miles on it before its next auction appearance, but that seems to be a tall order.