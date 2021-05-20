Immaculate Mercedes Gullwing emerges for sale with $2 million catch

As far as million-dollar cars go, you got the modern Rolls-Royces and special edition Ferraris, but no classic car has seemed to capture the attention of the world as the Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing has.

As you might know, just 1,400 300 SL coupes were built, and they're all worth big bucks. By big bucks we're talking about $5 million for aluminium-bodied examples, and over $1.5 for just regular coupes.

With this in mind, it's little surprise that an engineering outfit in South Africa decided to take it upon themselves to build a picture-perfect replica of a Gullwing, based on a very common Mercedes-Benz SLK.

According to the sellers at Crossley & Webb in Cape Town, this replica was made using a 3D scan from an actual 300 SL, meaning that all the measurements and proportions are perfect.

Since it's based on a modern AMG SLK32, it gets all the creature comforts that weren't around back in the 1950s. These include power seats, air-conditioning, and a supercharged 3.2-litre V6 engine beneath the bonnet.

On top of making a lot more power than the original car, it's also around 400kg lighter, meaning that it's a lot faster. A stock SLK32 would hit 100kmh/h in around five seconds, compared to an original 300 SL, which would do it in around eight seconds.

If you're looking to take this incredible replica home, you're only going to have to fork out around $180,000, which may seem steep, but is a lot cheaper than the $1.5 million examples that have sold in recent years.