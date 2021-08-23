Immaculate Nissan Skyline GT-R emerges for sale in NZ at $240K

It's arguably the most iconic car to ever come out of Japan, so there's no wonder why R34 GT-R prices are shooting through the roof as they start to become legal to import into the US.

Just a few years ago, you would be able to buy an R34 GT-R in reasonable condition for around $60,000, but those days are a distant memory with American buyers exponentially driving up prices.

We first saw the effects of the American market on the R32 GT-Rs, which were once plentiful at $20K, and are now hard to find for less than six figures.

Just recently, this immaculate R34 GT-R was listed on driven.co.nz, and unlike most examples floating around the country, it has covered just 74,898km in its lifetime.

Along those same lines, this R34 has managed to avoid modification, and looks to be in factory fresh condition top to bottom.

Like all GT-Rs of this era, it's powered by a 2.6-litre twin-turbo engine that sends power to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. While a gentleman's agreement in the '90s was meant to keep power around 270hp, these cars were realistically making over 300hp (220kW) from the factory.

Not only is the R34 the last of the R-chassis Skylines, but the GT-R also represented the technological and performance peak of Nissan's road cars at the time, with the car being a roaring sales success.

As you'd expect from a collector's item like this, it's got quite a hefty price tag attached - to the tune of $239,990.

Click here to view the listing