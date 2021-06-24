Immaculate Nissan Skyline GT-R sells for over $450K at auction

Just recently, the iconic orange Toyota Supra that Paul Walker drove in the first Fast and Furious movie sold for almost $800k at auction.

Another car that was made famous by the franchise was the Nissan Skyline R34, and while this particular car wasn’t used in the movie, a GT-R just sold for a whopping $450,000 over in America on Bring a Trailer.

Known as one of the most sought-after Japanese cars of all time, the R34 GT-R gained a cult following after it was used by Paul Walker’s character in the second Fast and Furious movie.

While it has always been a Japanese icon, values only really started to sky rocket in recent years after the R34 became legal to import into America, as it surpassed the 25 year rule.

This has resulted in a massive demand increase in R34s, and collectors have been fighting tooth and nail to get their hands on the most sought after one of them all — the Midnight Purple II GT-R.

Just 282 of these V-Spec models were finished in the iconic colour, making it quite a rarity, and only adding to the car’s sky-high value.

Like all R-chassis GT-R, the R34 utilses the famous 2.6-litre twin-turbo RB26DETT engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Thanks to the Japanese gentleman’s agreement, these GT-Rs were only rated at around 206kW from the factory, but in reality the power figures were closer to the 220kW mark.

This particular car had only covered around 64,000km since it left the factory in 1999, and looks to be in factory-fresh condition.

Here in New Zealand, this American demand has certainly affected the R34 market, with most listings having a price tag north of $200,000 these days.