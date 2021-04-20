Immaculate Subaru Impreza 22B STI sells for over $400K at auction

Subaru is a Japanese marque with its roots set deeper in rallying than any other automotive brand on this planet.

With this reputation, it only makes sense that most of its vehicles from yesteryear were road-going rally cars, but no car fits this description like the legendary 22B does.

Named after the 2.2-litre turbocharged boxer engine that sits under the hood, the two-door 22B has a big body to back up that big Japanese displacement. Featuring widened front and rear fenders, it's easy to tell that this isn't just any STI Impreza.

Advertised with 280hp (208kW) just like every other Japanese sports car of the time, the 22B reportedly came with a number that was north of 300hp. Pushing all that power to all four wheels through a manual transmission, it could shoot to 100km/h in just 5 seconds — an incredible number back in 1998.

Considering that just 400 of these homologated racers were built, it isn't any surprise to see the values shooting up, and one that recently sold on Bring a Trailer is a perfect example.

Wearing serial number 156 out of 400, this 22B has covered less than 40,000km since it left the factory, and is the main reason it managed to sell for over $430,000 just recently.

While this is a massive chunk of change, it doesn't beat the 22B record, which is held by a car with just over 300km on it, and which sold for north of $500,000 just last year.