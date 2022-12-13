Improved Posture heads up changes to Mazda MX-5 for 2023

A new driver assistance system called Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) underpins upgrades to the Mazda MX-5 lineup for 2023.

KPC is a finessed version of torque vectoring by braking technology, with the intention of achieving the same effect for rear-drive cars that Mazda's proprietary G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) does for front-drive.

KPC is now standard on every MX-5 model. It works in conjunction with the car's "anti-lift" suspension architecture and applies gentle brake force to the inner rear wheel during fast cornering. This suppresses body roll and makes "steering response feel more linear through tight or rough corners", says Mazda.

Stronger braking is used when accelerating through a corner, enhancing the limited slip effect.

KPC automatically determines the combination of forces to use from the difference in speed between the left and right rear wheels, increasing as needed to produce an "appropriate posture stabilisation effect".

The addition of KPC also marks the return of the MX-5 GT model to New Zealand, this time exclusively in the roadster (soft-top) body style with manual transmission. The GT package brings 17-inch Gunmetal BBS forged alloy wheels with 205/45 tyres, Bilstein sports dampers, Brembo front brakes with red callipers, a front suspension tower brace and gloss black door mirrors.

The GT joins the RF (retractable fastback) model in the local lineup, which is available in both manual and automatic form. Both the GT and RF are powered by Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.0-litre engine 135kW/205Nm.

New for 2023 is the Platinum Quartz metallic paint colour (pictured). Pricing starts at $57,590 for the GT model, with a surcharge of $700 for Soul Red Crystal and Machine Grey finishes.