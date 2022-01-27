Indian e-scooter brand shares interesting rendering of first EV

An Indian e-scooter brand, Ola Electric, has teased its first electric car.

Ola Electric’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, shared a rendering of the EV on Twitter, showcasing it's unusual and futuristic design.

Can you guys keep a secret? 🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/8I9NMe2eLJ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 25, 2022

The car, which looks like a concept, features an aerodynamic and highly curved front windscreen which blends with the rest of the greenhouse for a pillar-less look. It has a full-width LED bar along the front, four doors, and aero wheels.

The Twitter post doesn't share any details, except for the fact that the vehicle will be fully electric.

Currently, the brand produces the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro e-scooters, but the CEO has expressed interest in joining the automotive world before. In August last year, a Twitter user asked him what kind of car he drives in terms of powertrain, to which the CEO replied: “Never owned a car till 2 months ago. Now a hybrid. Next one will be electric in 2023. Ola’s electric car”.

This could imply that a vehicle is already in development, and while a 2023 market launch seems ambitious, it seems ambitious goals are something Ola Electric isn't shy of. The company also wants to ensure that no petrol-powered two-wheelers are sold in India after 2025.