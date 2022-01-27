Home / News / Indian e-scooter brand shares interesting rendering of first EV

Indian e-scooter brand shares interesting rendering of first EV

By Maxene London • 27/01/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

An Indian e-scooter brand, Ola Electric, has teased its first electric car.

Ola Electric’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, shared a rendering of the EV on Twitter, showcasing it's unusual and futuristic design. 

The car, which looks like a concept, features an aerodynamic and highly curved front windscreen which blends with the rest of the greenhouse for a pillar-less look. It has a full-width LED bar along the front, four doors, and aero wheels. 

The Twitter post doesn't share any details, except for the fact that the vehicle will be fully electric. 

Read More

Currently, the brand produces the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro e-scooters, but the CEO has expressed interest in joining the automotive world before. In August last year, a Twitter user asked him what kind of car he drives in terms of powertrain, to which the CEO replied: “Never owned a car till 2 months ago. Now a hybrid. Next one will be electric in 2023. Ola’s electric car”. 

This could imply that a vehicle is already in development, and while a 2023 market launch seems ambitious, it seems ambitious goals are something Ola Electric isn't shy of. The company also wants to ensure that no petrol-powered two-wheelers are sold in India after 2025.

By Maxene London • 27/01/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Subaru XV 2.0I L Hybrid Eye-Sight AWD Subaru XV 2.0I L Hybrid Eye-Sight AWD
Subaru XV 2.0I L Hybrid Eye-Sight AWD

$24,490

Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Sport Hatch Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Sport Hatch
Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Sport Hatch

$26,990

Subaru Levorg 1.6I GT-S Eye-Sight AWD Subaru Levorg 1.6I GT-S Eye-Sight AWD
Subaru Levorg 1.6I GT-S Eye-Sight AWD

$23,990

Subaru Legacy 2.0I GT DIT Touring Eye-Sight AWD Subaru Legacy 2.0I GT DIT Touring Eye-Sight AWD
Subaru Legacy 2.0I GT DIT Touring Eye-Sight AWD

$18,990

We Recommend