INEOS Automotive announces it's expanding across New Zealand

INEOS Automotive has nominated the partners that will operate the first 32 retail sites in Australia and New Zealand. These are among the first 160 locations to be confirmed in markets around the world.

By the end of 2022, INEOS plans to have a network of 200 sales and service sites for the Grenadier spanning over 50 countries, including established dealer groups, 4X4 specialists and agricultural equipment dealers.

The confirmed retailers in New Zealand are:

Armstrong’s, Auckland

Armstrong’s, Christchurch

Armstrong’s, Dunedin

Armstrong’s, Wellington

INEOS is working with these retailers to set up their outlets and be ready to welcome customers in the next few months. That process includes an intensive INEOS training programme for the sales agents and workshop technicians.

“The selection of sales and distribution partners across Australia and New Zealand is an extremely important process,” says Justin Hocevar, Head of Asia-Pacific region, INEOS Automotive.

INEOS aims for the majority of customers in Australia and New Zealand to always be within a reasonable distance of an authorised sales and service location. The retail partners will form the backbone of the service network in the country, with additional geographical coverage provided by a selection of hand-picked INEOS-accredited service outlets.

“Having the full confidence in a thoroughly engineered off-road vehicle needs to be backed by the support of a comprehensive network,” Hocevar continues.

Partners will be responsible for the display of vehicles, facilitate test drives, support customer deliveries and importantly provide the necessary aftersales care. Partners will receive a straightforward commission from INEOS Automotive which ensures pricing consistency and limits the financial investment of a partner to engage with INEOS Automotive.

Technical specifications and pricing for the INEOS Grenadier in New Zealand will be confirmed by the end of April, with order books opening in May.