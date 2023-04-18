Ineos taps Magna to build EV off-roader to slot in under Grenadier

After confirming back in June 2022 that it intended to produce a smaller all-electric model to slot in under the Grenadier, Ineos Automotive has now revealed it is developing the brand new electric 4X4 vehicle in conjunction with industry-leading automotive supplier, Magna.

Magna is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers and independent contract manufacturers. It produces a number of different models for various automakers covering conventional ICE, hybrid and electric vehicles at its complete vehicle assembly facility in Graz, Austria.

Ineos previously worked with Magna on series engineering and development for the Grenadier station wagon and pick-up models, but this time around the Austrian company has signed an agreement to actually build the new 4X4 at its facility in Graz, with production starting in 2026.

Previously having built such diverse models as the Aston Martin Rapide, Saab 9-3, Mini Countryman, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, Chrysler 300C and Jeep Grand Cherokee for their respective manufacturers, Magna currently builds the G-Wagen for Mercedes-Benz, as well as the BMW 5 Series, Jaguar E-Pace and I-Pace, the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra twins, the Fisker Ocean and the Fenyr SuperSport hypercar for W Motors.

The two companies say that part of the development process for the electric 4X4 will include a rigorous testing programme on Austria's Schöckl mountain, which is close to Magna's complete vehicle assembly facility. Ineos says that the all-new battery electric model "will deliver world-class off-road capability, without compromising on-road comfort or performance."

“Having worked together on the engineering of the Grenadier, we’ve seen first-hand the value of applying Magna’s agility, knowledge, and experience to a complete vehicle development programme," said Lynn Calder, CEO of INEOS Automotive.

"Deepening our collaboration is a natural next step as we use the Grenadier as a springboard for our continued growth as a global automotive brand with this third model line.”

Ineos Automotive's first vehicle, the Grenadier - that launched globally earlier this year - is currently powered by BMW 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engines in petrol or diesel form, but work has been ongoing on a hydrogen powertrain option for the large off-roader.

Back in 2022 when he confirmed the company was working on a second all-electric model, Ineos' founder and CEO Jim Ratcliffe said that, while hydrogen was "perfect" for the Grenadier, the company was also looking at the bigger picture.

“We need to embrace the future which is clearly, in an urban environment, going to be electric. But even in a country environment, if you're a farmer you’ll probably want an electric car to drive around the tracks and the like.

"But you’ll want one that is capable. That’s our vision at the moment.”