Inside 'Sigma Group', Greece's anti-street racing police team with wild rides

We've all seen stories of how Italy's police force uses the odd Lamborghini, or how officers in Dubai patrol the streets in a range of million-dollar rides, but before all that, there was 'Sigma Group'.

Comprised of rally-trained police officers, Sigma Group operated in Greece from 1995 to the early 2000s, and focused on getting rid of all street racing across the country.

While this sounds like an interesting team, easily the coolest part about it was the cars that Sigma Team drove. These ranged from fresh high-performance imports to cars that officers had confiscated from street racers.

Thanks to a recent post on Reddit, Sigma Team's full line-up has been revealed, and it looks like a collection that would make any car enthusiast green with jealously.

From the images, we can spot an Audi RS2, BMW E30 M3, BMW E34 M5, Lаnсiа Dеltа HF Intеgrаlе, Porsche 911 Turbo, and a Ford Sierra Cosworth. There's also a Ford Foxbody Mustang thrown in for some reason.

Unfortunately, the Sigma Group came to an abrupt end in 2005, when high operational costs and numerous crashes became too much to cover. It's noted that the group's 911 Turbo was involved in one of these crashes.

There's talk of the Greek police force acquiring another group of high-performance street cars and re-starting the Sigma Group, but this time it'd be focused on organizsed crime.