Inside the $1.5 million Unimog motorhome

There are some insane motorhomes out there. There are also some pretty cool customised Mercedes-Benz Unimogs in the world. But, it's not often you come across the two vehicles combined. And it's even more rare to see one as fancy as this.

It's the doing of a Germany based company called Stone Offroad Design, or SOD, and this is the SOD Ride 4x4.

Understandably, using a beefy Unimog as the platform means SOD didn't need to do too much to upgrade the mechanics. So the focus has gone almost fully into the motorhome part of the vehicle, which can be removed and used independently.

The exterior of the vehicle definitely gives off a different vibe to the interior. It's big, grey, and would possibly be a bit intimidating to those around it on the roads. But inside, it's a whole different story.

The black, grey, and white colour scheme give it a sophisticated and luxurious look. The lounge space has a large wraparound sofa with a small table in the middle, and a chandelier hanging overhead. Interestingly, the chandelier is mounted to a bed, which can be lowered and used as a second bedroom.

There's a full kitchen next to the sofa, which has a four-burner induction stove, an oven, a modern sink, and a beautiful marble-themed stone bench-top. There's also a full sized standalone fridge-freezer, which is a luxury in traditional motorhomes.

Behind a door towards the front of the living space, you'll find a full bathroom, which is just as fancy and luxurious as everything else. There's a peculiar looking pyramid shaped toilet mounted next to a small sink with a large vanity mirror and a rain-head shower coming from the ceiling. Next to the bathroom is the main bedroom. It's got a fixed bed in the alcove above the cab, and a small pop-up roof to provide a bit more headroom.

Powering the SOD Rise 4x4 is a 400-Ah lithium-ion battery pack equipped with up to 840 watts of solar. The vehicle carries 400 litres of fresh water and 150 litres of grey water, and has air conditioning making the motorhome suitable for all seasons.

To get your hands on one of these bad boys will cost you more than a small home in Auckland, however. The 294kW version is listed in Germany for €899,900, which is $1,503,620 NZD.