Inside the $800k electric Jaguar that David Beckham gifted his son

When you're one of the most famous couples to have ever walked the earth, the wedding day of an eldest child is probably going to be a rather large deal.

This was certainly the case for David and Victoria Beckham, whose son Brooklyn got married to his fiance Nicola over the weekend, over in America.

To celebrate such a monumental day, David and Victoria went all out for their wedding gift, and presented Brooklyn and Nicole with a 1954 Jaguar XK140 that was built by Lunaz.

Costing upwards of $800,000, this XK140 wasn't just any old regular classic, but instead, it was recently converted to electric power by the company that is part-owned by David.

According to Lunaz, this XK140 benefits from upgraded brakes, suspension, and steering componentry as well as the all-electric powertrain.

On the inside, it has reportedly kept its classic look, but incorporates all the dials and switches needed in a modern electric vehicle.

Unfortunately, no performance details have been provided, but we can imagine that this electric sports car would scoot along quite nicely with a decent sized battery sitting beneath.

“In creating this beautiful, electrified Jaguar XK140, we are honoured to bridge the gap between David Beckham’s professional life, where he is an investor in Lunaz and his family life,” said founder and CEO David Lorenz.

“This remarkable car is the perfect gift to his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law, Nicola on their wedding day. In every respect, this extraordinary electric classic car by Lunaz symbolises a bright, positive future.”