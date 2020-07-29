Inside the Australian company literally re-inventing the wheel

An Australian company is reinventing the wheel and plans to sell the technology to the world’s leading car companies.

Victorian-based Doftek has developed what it calls an active wheel alignment system (AWAS) which changes the angle of a wheel on-the-fly to deliver better cornering while also reducing fuel use, vehicle emissions and tyre wear.

The company was on the verge of signing up one of the world’s biggest luxury car makers before the pandemic and is hopeful of reigniting the deal in the coming weeks.

It claims the tech is lighter and less expensive than previous examples, making it more attractive to carmakers.

The system adjusts the camber (longitudinal angle), caster (longitudinal tilt) and toe (latitudinal angle) as the car is moving to better adapt to road surfaces, tyre loads and driving styles.

The tech was developed by motorsport enthusiast and engineer, Geoff Rogers, and was initially designed to enhance grip by optimising a tyre’s contact with the road.

Lightweight components can be fitted to the front or rear of the vehicle and are compatible with various types of common suspension set-ups, including MacPherson strut, double-wishbone and multi-link units.

A three-mode selector switch gives the driver the choice of normal, sport and sport-plus settings.

The company claims a 15 per cent increase in cornering performance, a 10 per cent reduction in rolling resistance — reducing fuel consumption — and a 10 per cent reduction in peak tyre temperatures (improving tyre life).

Engineers are already working on a more sophisticated second generation of the wheel that will be more dynamic and adaptive, delivering a claimed 30 per cent improvement in cornering performance.

While luxury performance cars are the most logical target for early adoption of the active wheel, Rogers believes electric and self-driving vehicles are also ripe for the technology as it will improve battery life and provide self-steering solutions.

Victoria’s Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre is backing the project and its managing director, Dr Jens Goennemann says Doftek is evidence that despite the demise of Ford and Holden’s local manufacturing arms, Australia’s automotive component sector is still globally competitive.

“Doftek is proof that Australia has a strong and innovative automotive component sector exporting hundreds and thousands of components yearly for inclusion into global supply chains,” Dr Goennemann said.

The AMGC is an industry-led, not-for-profit organisation established through the Australian Government’s Industry Growth Centres Initiative.

It was founded to provide support for Australian manufacturing as it looks to become more highly skilled, resilient and competitive on the world stage.

- News.com.au