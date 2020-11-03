Inside the New York building offering a free Aston Martin SUV with every apartment sold

Aston Martin is a luxury automotive brand that has been known to dip its toes into life's other luxuries in order to sell cars in the past, and this latest partnership is no exception.

Collaborating with renowned architect Sir David Adjaye who is designing five luxury apartments located in 130 William building in Lower Manhattan, the British brand plans to sweeten the deal with an offering of its own.

The deal will be sweetened to the tune of a brand new Aston Martin DBX SUV which is a recently-revealed addition to the line-up. It serves as the brand's first foray into the hugely popular super SUV segment.

It won't be just any DBX either, it will be the ‘130 William Adjaye Special Edition’, which is the brand's first model to be customised in collaboration with an architect.

This special edition feature real stone accents, with Grey “Pietra D’Avola” marble inlays matched with Satin Walnut wood, and details in bronze and black anodized aluminium.

What's more, the Q personalization division is offering a hand-stitched Parliament Green leather option for the cabin which is said to match the walls of the racing simulator room in the apartment.

It's not just the DBX getting inspiration from the apartment either, Aston Martin has had input when it came to designing the hand-crafted interiors of the luxury homes.

But then you've got a price to think about. Considering a DBX retails in New Zealand for $330,000, you're going to be have to spending a lot of money to get one for free.

The cheapest of the five available apartments is priced from $6 million, with the most expensive coming in at $17 million.