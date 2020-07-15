Instant karma: $500K Lamborghini towed after parking in EV-only spot

While fully-electric cars are still a relatively new concept in the grand scheme of things, most drivers seem to have quickly adapted to the new way of motoring with EV-only lanes and charging parks alike.

The important word here being "most", and it seems that some drivers still don't understand the point of EV-only charging spots, as a German Lamborghini driver recently demonstrated.

According to a report out of Frankfurt, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder illegally parked in the charging bey behind a Tesla Model S, seemingly unaware of the offence committed.

Unfortunately for the driver, these Huracan Evos are powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine, without a hybrid system in sight. If they had forked out for Lamborghini first hybrid — the $5 million Sian, it would've been a different story.

Ironically, the police officer that arrived on the scene did so on an electric bicycle, which only adds insult to the Huracan owner's inury.

As to what happened to the Lamborghini after it was lifted out of the spot remains a mystery, but we can imagine that the supercar was impounded, as Germany doesn't take to kindly to ICE-ers.

Late last year a Ford F-150 Raptor had to be lifted out of an EV-only charging bay in Germany as well. The offending was much more obnoxious in that case, with the huge truck taking up two spots.