International Women's Day: Three (draws) a crowd

But when we discovered Lani Fogelberg’s business success and her trio of enthusiast cars, we thought it was worthy of a little more.

So we caught up with Lani and helped bring all three cars together for the first time.

That’s quite a garage! Tell us what, why and how you have these three icons?

As a teenager, I decided I wanted a Ferrari one day when I saw the smile those cars put on people’s faces at charity events – and they are just effing cool.

I bought the Ferrari F430 Spider back in 2017 when I was still employed, and had another little company car.

The BMW M3 was my dad’s daily for eight years back in the early 2000’s – I bought it off him for $15K when I was 20, then went on to sell it and buy it back two more times. The most recent time, November 2020, is the last.

And I bought the Porsche Cayman around that same time after looking for about six months, when I decided I’d stick around in New Zealand for the foreseeable future and needed something to zip around to meetings in.

What do you find is each car’s forte?

I love the Ferrari for cruising around on the weekend or on Ferrari Fridays; it really is so easy to drive and I feel the most at home in that car. I’m not huge on big drives for the sake of big drives, but you can’t beat a trip across to the bach in Coromandel with the top down going up the Thames Coast. I love having so much power, it makes you feel safe, and it’s just such a fun car.

The M3 was the ultimate cruiser back in the day, but it only comes out in fine weather now. So its forte is probably as a special and rare car for show – and with the highest cool factor out of all of them I reckon!

The Cayman is a good “all-rounder” and although I use it mostly in the city, it’s just as at home on the open road. I use it a lot for going back and forth to Hampton Downs.

Anything you don’t like?

The clutch on the Cayman really lacks “bite” for me, but I want to keep it factory. And it lacks torque lower down too. Having always been a BMW girl, it’s a very different feel to get used to, and even nearly 18 months later I still sometimes stall it.

Does anyone else get to drive the cars?

Only my Ops Assistant, Steph; usually when we go out to Hampton Downs so I can work from passenger seat. My dad is long overdue some drives.

How did you get into cars - any family history?

I have fond memories of many times spent at Pukekohe growing up; dad has always been into cars and was recently made an Honorary Life Member of the BMW Club. Kids at school thought we were weird because we always had heaps of cars in the driveway.

Mum’s daily was a Citroen 2CV, and Dad cycled through a few epic old school BMWs, as well as the TR6 that he did hillclimbs and track club days in. I always loved the BMW Car Club events when I was younger, and really got into motorsport as a teenager, so it just went from there really!

What was your first car?

My first car was a 1996 BMW 318is coupe manual, in dark Boston Green. I loved it! And I sold it when I bought the M3 from dad… the first time.

What’s your ideal road (or track) for each of your three cars?

The Ferrari – definitely the Thames Coast. Beautiful scenery on a cool twisty road, right in our backyard. I’d love to take it around Pukekohe, but as it’s getting a bit older now I’d probably save that for a newer car when I get one if the opportunity to do that arises.

I’d love to take the Porsche on some of the Canterbury/West Coast Roads after a recent holiday I had down there. And the M3 – I’ve driven it on so many different roads over the years and honestly couldn’t pick one! It just does the job so well wherever you take it.

Your company, Fogelberg Consulting seems to be a great success, what’s your business history and specialities?

I spent the early part of my career in commercial finance and developed a fairly high profile in the transport and civil industries, along with the financial services sector itself, which opened up consulting opportunities when I quit the rat race in 2019.

People engage me to help unlock their company’s full potential and provide the strategies, support and accountability to do so – it’s a massive responsibility but loads of fun, and for whatever reason my brain is just wired to solve problems and motivate people.

You had a bit of fun with the Ferrari on Instagram, how do you make social media work for you?

I love engaging with people on social media and using it to share real stuff about what goes on in my life and business. It’s really important to me that I’m as authentic online as I am in real life – and sharing some of the fun stuff that goes on in the supercar world is just a part of that.

I think being authentic online naturally attracts people who are on the same wavelength as you, so from a business perspective it has helped build a large portfolio of clients who all possess the same values as me: ambition, integrity, self-awareness.

What’s you perfect car and road (or track), anywhere in the world?

Ferrari Enzo, Stelvio Pass. And then Monaco GP circuit. Sign me up!

You bought a unit at Hampton Downs, tell us a little about it and what it’s like owning property on a racetrack?

Heard the word “yeet”? HD is what I call a yeet! A client suggested to me last year it would be a great company purchase for client entertainment – so I phoned the agent, went and had a look, and four days later I’d signed an offer…!

But in those four days I realised it made a lot of commercial sense - and we only live once, right? But it’s also now my podcast studio, and will act as a facility for my future client strategy workshops.

What do you always have in your car?

Baby wipes, for any marks or dust/dirt, phone charging cables, hand sanitiser and snacks! I live a pretty busy life so creating little bits of convenience for myself is really important.

What do you think about electric cars?

I’m on the fence about them from a sustainability point of view. I am actually very environmentally conscious (I downsized from a large house to an apartment for that reason).

Not my cup of tea yet, but one day, who knows. I’d like to try a BMW i8 hybrid, first.

Money no object, what’s your dream garage?

What I’ve got, plus a McLaren 570s which I’ll be looking to buy at the end of this financial year, a Ferrari Enzo, a Ferrari 488, and a 2007-era Nissan X-Trail. For now…

Any words of wisdom for entrepreneurs wanting to emulate your success?

There are only two things you need to be successful. Self-awareness, and the ability to take action. Most people just make excuses. Don’t be one of those people. And, don’t be a dick.

Follow Lani on Instagram @LaniFogelberg, or find her on LinkedIn.