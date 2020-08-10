Ioniq: Hyundai announces fully-electric sub brand

Hyundai is launching its own dedicated electric car brand called Ioniq. The move is part of the brand’s bold plan to build three new all-electric models by 2025.

Initially the stand-alone Ioniq brand may cause some confusion because Hyundai already sells a car called the Ioniq.

The current Ioniq, sold as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric car, will remain badged as a Hyundai and won’t be part of the new electric-only brand.

The first vehicle to be launched under the new brand name will be the Ioniq 5 SUV next year.

The Ioniq 5 is based on the EV 45 concept shown at last year’s Frankfurt motor show. Designed to evoke memories of a Hyundai show car from 45 years ago, the new concept has an underfloor battery pack and flat-floored cabin.

This will be followed by the Ioniq 6 sedan in 2022, based on this year’s EV Prophecy concept.

The classy, curvy Prophecy concept is all smooth lines. It has a similar short front end to other EVs such as the Tesla Model 3 and the Porsche Taycan, which take advantage of the space saved from the absence of a fossil-fuel powered engine and associated parts.

The final piece of the puzzle is the Ioniq 7 large SUV, which is planned to arrive in 2024.

All three vehicles will be built on a modular platform that will be designed to maximise interior space, fast charging capabilities and a long range.

Hyundai believes the Ioniq brand will help it achieve its ambitious plan to sell one million battery-powered vehicles by 2025 — enough for a 10 per cent share of the world’s demand.

It also aims to become the third-largest maker of eco-friendly vehicles by 2025.

- News.com.au