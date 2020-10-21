Is Alfa Romeo's 8C cabriolet the best-looking Italian car ever built?

While German engineering may be the most respected in the automotive world, when it comes to styling, the Italians seem to have it in the bag with cars such as the Lamborghini Miura and the Ferrari 250 GTO.

So when Alfa Romeo announced that it was planning on building an extremely limited two-door that focused on styling over everything else, the automotive world knew that they were in for something special.

The result of this hype was the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione and Cabriolet, and production was capped at 1000 units all up, with 500 of each leaving the factory.

Beneath the sweeping bonnet of the 8C sits a Maserati-sourced 4.7-litre V8 that makes 331kW and 480Nm. This is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed paddle-shifted transaxle.

It will do the 0-100km/h sprint in a respectable 4.2 seconds before topping out at 292km/h. Stopping power is provided by Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes that were described as "phenomenal" by Road & Track back in the day.

The 8C was only ever manufactured in left-hand drive, and sold left-hand drive-friendly markets, meaning models such as this one currently listed on DRIVEN would've been imported at some point.

As you'd expect from an extremely limited Italian coupe, the price of this gorgeous white example is well past the six-figure mark, closer to the half-million-dollar region.

