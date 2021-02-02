Is BMW's M3 CS the best modern day M car?

When it comes to fast BMWs, there are a few letters that mean special things. M (usually) means that it has a big engine, CSL means that the car's value is only going to appreciate, and CS is a modern version of the latter.

To differentiate the uber-fast M cars from the regular ones, BMW used the CS badge, and we saw this across the M2, M3, and M4 as well as the recently announced M5 CS.

Revealed back in 2018, the M3 CS was the car that BMW wanted to perfect the F80 with, and according to a bunch of international reports, it sounds like they were pretty succesful with it.

Like the regular M3, power came from a twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight six engine that pumped out 331kW and 600Nm. This allowed the rear-wheel drive rocket to hit 100km/h in a handsome 3.9 seconds.

As with most modern BMWs that make it to this end of the globe, it was offered exclusively with a dual-clutch transmission, but that didn't stop buyers snapping up all 1500 examples that BMW sold.

To aid with performance, the CS was put on a diet consisting of a heap of carbon fibre and CFRP (Carbonfibre-Reinforced Plastic) which resulted in a weight saving of 10kg.

This example that's currently listed on DRIVEN is finished in Lime Rock grey, and features a Full Merino Silverstone interior. It has clocked up just 3,500km since leaving the factory in 2019.

