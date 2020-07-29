Is Bugatti's $105K go-kart the world's most lavish kid's toy?

Volkswagen's family tree spans over a bunch of brands, and countless models, ranging from cheap econoboxes to some of the most expensive cars known to man.

Sitting firmly atop the Volkswagen family is Bugatti, one of the most well-known automakers thanks to a reputation spanning over a century, as well as building the fastest machines to ever touch the tarmac.

Alongside building this neck-snapping speed machines, Bugatti is also big on family values, so when Ettore Bugatti's son asked him for a car back in 1926, he obliged, and ended up building a half-scale electric replica of the iconic Type 35 racer.

Fast forward almost 100 years, Bugatti has recreated this electric Type 35 to honour this original idea. And while it is a bit smaller than the original, the Baby II has significantly more power, and is capable of 67km/h.

This top speed is thanks to a 9kW electric motor that sits on the rear axle, but it's not just any rear axle, Bugatti is sure to point out that the Baby II utilises a limited-slip example, similar to the ones found on road-going cars.

Unsurprisingly, this little Bugatti comes in three different trim levels, ranging from 'base' to the higher 'Vitesse', and 'Pur Sang' models. But what kind of plebian kid would want to be seen in the base model?

This base model starts at $52,000, and is capable of just 48km/h thanks to the 3.7kW motor. You'll have to unlock 'expert' mode for this first though, as 'novice' mode will limit it to just 19km/h.

Jumping up to the top-spec 'Pur Sang' will cost you a hefty $105,000 and will grant you all the power you'd ever need in a kid's go-kart. The biggest investment here is the hand-formed aluminum body that reportedly takes 200 hours to form.

Unfortunately, if this is the first you've ever heard of the Baby II, you're too late. Bugatti sold all 500 units within the initial Covid-19 lockdown period, so waiting for one to pop up on the second-hand market is the best bet.