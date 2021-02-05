Is buying Muammar Gaddafi's old Maybach a good idea?

Like Rolls-Royces and Bentleys, Maybachs are almost always owned by the mega-wealthy, used as a status symbol to put them above regular folk.

Unsurprisingly, this makes them a hit with egotistical dictators who want to show common folk how well the country's economy is doing all while poverty strikes the nation.

A perfect example of this is Muammar Gaddafi and his Maybach 57S Coupe, which is now being offered up by a car dealer over in Holland for a hefty $1.6 million.

At one point, Gaddafi was one of the richest people on the planet thanks to Libya's rich oil deposits (and the fact he controlled the country's finances) so it makes sense that he was driving a coach-built version of one of the most expensive cars on the market.

Built by a company called Xenatec, Gaddafi's 57S started out life as a sedan, and was converted into a coupe. Xenatec planned on building 100 of these 57S Coupes, but only eight were built and this is the fourth.

In this 57S Coupe, power comes from a twin-turbo 6.0-litre AMG V12, which makes 450kW and 1000Nm of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels exclusively through a five-speed automatic transmission.

On the inside, this Maybach looks exactly how you'd imagine a dictator's car to look. It's got a questionable two-tone interior, there's a fridge between the two rear seats, and a "porcelain" headliner.

Back in 2010, Gaddafi shelled out $1.2 million on this coach-built coupe, which joined his already-crazy garage filled with high-end BMW and Mercedes sedans - as well as a very strange Fiat 500.

Click here to check out the listing, but if you do end up buying it, you might want to get that interior deep cleaned.