Is Ford planning on bringing the F-150 to New Zealand?

Thanks to the likes of Ateco and GMSV, big American trucks in a right-hand drive configuration is not a new concept in New Zealand, but we're still missing out on the most popular.

A factory-backed right-hand drive Ford F-150 is something that many have longed for in Australia and New Zealand, and it seems that the possibility of it happening is more realistic than ever.

A recent report from Australia's Drive states that Ford could be looking into converting America's most popular truck to right-hand drive, and introducing it into the markets down under.

The report cites a brand new F-150 that was spotted testing at Melbourne airport as evidence of this, but right now it still remains just a rumour.

Both the Ram and the Silverado have been on sale on both sides of the Tasman for quite some time now, with both brands experiencing decent sales thanks to the ute boom.

If the F-150 did come to New Zealand, it would solve one of the biggest problems facing our industrial and agricultural industries right now - the illusive electric ute.

If you aren't aware, Ford recently introduced the revised F-150 Lightning, which is an all-electric version of the F-150 truck. With a driving range of over 400km and a towing capacity of over 4.5 tonnes, it would be more than enough for most uses.

Ford New Zealand's Managing Director Simon Rutherford recently acknowledged the local demand for this F-150 Lightning, stating that it has been asking about bringing it here “from the moment of the announcement”.

“The reality is that we still have to get over the left-hand drive/right-hand drive and scale issues. The way that we’ve had to prioritise it, which I can’t criticise within the company, is that when you’ve got a limited asset it has to go where it’s most valuable,” he said.

“There’s no plans right now for [Lightning], but if we ever got the opportunity and we could make the business case work for right-hand drive then we’d be up there."