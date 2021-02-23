Is he dreaming? Classic Holden Torana emerges for sale at $750K

While international covid-19 restrictions have hit the new car market quite hard, the lack of stock has meant that cars on the secondhand market have had a decent increase in value.

We're still not sure whether this is to blame behind the massive spike in value that Australian classics have had over the past few months, but it's almost like we've seen a new auction record fall each week.

Because of this, numerous owners of these classics have decided to list their pride and joys, with some asking well into the six-figure region. This 1974 Holden Torana L34 is a perfect example.

According to the listing, it's the only Cognac Brown Torana LH L34 ever made, and is completely original. Add the fact that it only has 52,000km on the clock, and has been garaged for the last 34 years, you'd expect it to sell for upwards of $100,000.

It seems that this owner is a little hopeful, listing the charming brown Holden for a whopping $750,000. This is the same price that the last Commodore ever produced fetched earlier this year for reference.

You may as well call us Darryl Kerrigan, because we think that this owner is dreaming, but given the insane prices that these classics have been going for over the past couple of months, it might be worth that in some enthusiasts eyes.

Earlier this month, a Ford Falcon XY GTHO managed to fetch $1.15 million in an online auction. At the same auction, a HQ Monaro GTS and Torana GTR XU-1 for $171,500 and $210,500.

So who really knows what this will go for...