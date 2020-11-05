Is Honda's adorable 'e' the coolest EV in the world right now?

When talking electric cars, everyone has obviously heard of Tesla, and have probably seen countless Nissan Lea(ves?) on the road. But what if we told you that there was a much cooler little EV?

We're talking about the little electric hatch that Honda has called the 'e', and while the Japanese brand has shown no interest in selling it down under, one has been listed on our site!

According to the listing, this is top-spec 'Advance' model, so it's packed with all the bells including the quirky side cameras with cabin monitors that have replaced the traditional wing mirror.

Powered by a small 33,4 kWh battery, the e possesses 113kW, is rear-wheel drive, and features a perfect 50:50 front-rear weight distribution — all aspects that make it sound like an electric MX-5 on paper.

The car has pop-out door handles that provide a seamless look and thanks to the use of the side camera mirror system, designers have been able to create a near-seamless connection between windscreen and A-pillar. Inside, a next-generation five screen full-width digital dashboard and connected infotainment system.

The largest area of the Honda e’s full-width digital dashboard is occupied by dual 12.3in LCD touchscreens. These act as the primary infotainment displays, presenting a range of applications and connected infotainment services that help the car to seamlessly integrate with the owner’s modern urban lifestyle in a living-room like environment.

Over in Europe, the e starts at €32,470 ($56,000), which isn't far off what Drive EV is asking for it here in New Zealand. Currently, the metallic blue e is listed for $69,990.

Click here to view the listing