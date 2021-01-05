Is it worth more or less? Donald Trump's old Ferrari F430 F1 goes up for auction next week

Is the best barometer of President Donald Trump's fame (or perhaps infamy) a bright red Ferrari?

A standard F430 F1 purchased new by Trump and in his fleet from 2007-11, was auctioned by its second owner in March 2017 - not long after its first owner took up residence in the White House.

It's hard not to see that as an attempt to profit from the increased notoriety of the car, although it didn't exactly fetch a fortune. It sold for US$270,000 at the last minute - still a tidy profit on the new price of US$198,000, but hardly headline stuff.

Now, the car is up for grabs again at a Mecum Auctions specialist and collector-cars event on January 16 in Kissimmee, Florida - just four days before Trump officially leaves office. No coincidence in that timing either, surely.

Mecum lists the car as selling for a potential US$400,000-$500,000, which would make it a sound investment indeed for the current (third) owner.

The car comes with "the window sticker, car cover and other accessories, as well as a copy of the original title that included the address of Trump Tower in New York City and President Donald Trump's distinctive signature," says Mecum.

Apart from its famous owner, there's not a lot that's remarkable about this F430 F1. It doesn't get "Main Attraction" status from Mecum and it's a fair way down what is a long list (3500 cars!) for the January 7-16 event.

The Ferrari is finished in classic Corsa Red (some might say it looks a little orange in certain light) with an equally on-brand Beige leather cabin (some might say it looks a little orange in certain light).

The original US$198,698 price did include some accessories, including Scuderia Ferrari sheilds, Daytona power-adjustable seats and red brake calipers.

And yes, the car is the pictures is indeed Trump's actual Ferrari. Although how many of the 2400 miles (3900km) it covered while in his possession were actually driven by him (if any) is not known.

As it goes to auction, the odometer reads 6907 miles (11,115km).