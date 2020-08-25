Is Plymouth's iconic Barracuda the ultimate muscle car?

Looking back at America's rich muscle car history, you've got hundreds of iconic vehicles that all serve a purpose, and while the Mustang is the most well-known 'Pony Car', it wasn't the first to receive the title.

America's first 'Pony Car' was actually the first-generation Plymouth Barracuda, which broke cover back in 1964. It fitted the pony description perfectly with its (relatively) low weight chassis, a big V8 engine, and style to boot.

While this first-generation Barracuda was the first pony car, it wasn't until Plymouth turned the coupe in a fully-fledged muscle car that it started gained a legendary status.

In 1970, the Barracuda received a significant re-design, which threw the pony car characteristics out the window in favour of a burly, rear-wheel drive coupe, that featured a stonking V8 beneath the hood.

This lime green example that is listed on DRIVEN started out life with a small block 318ci V8, which was eventually pulled out and replaced with a massive 496ci (8.1-litre) upon restoration.

"Mechanically, the vehicle boasts a fully worked big block 496ci Mopar unit coupled to a modified Torqueflite Transmission driving a strengthened Detroit locker diff. "

According to the listing, this restoration involved stripping the body completely, and rebuilding it from bare metal. The cabin received a similar restoration which included all new upholstry and Recaro racing seats.

