Is SEAT's new car subscription service a game-changer?

It's no surprise that automotive manufacturers around the country have had to change the way that they do business as we come out of the heavy Covid-19 restrictions that have been in place.

Spanish brand SEAT has launched New Zealand's first new car subscription service, which gives New Zealanders "a safe and premium choice when looking to utilise a vehicle to explore the town or country for a weekend, week or longer."

Over the past year or so, we have seen a few car subscription services start up in New Zealand, but SEAT is the first of its kind that offers new vehicles.

A range of vehicles are offered through the online service, and start from $99 for 72 hours which includes insurance and a minimal excess. SEAT describes this as the "affordable option for Kiwis who aren’t ready to commit to buying a car, but are still looking for a personalised travel experience."

If customers live within the 20km radius of SEAT's showroom on Great South Road, a concierge service is available for "a small fee".

Cars Available:

Ibiza Style

Arona Style

Arona FR

Leon FR

Ateca FR

Ateca FR 4Drive

Tarraco Xcellence

Tarraco Xcellence 4Drive

Leon CUPRA

CUPRA Ateca

​Markets around the world have seen the success of vehicle subscription services with manufacturers such as MW, Cadillac, and Volvo offering similar programmes​.