Is Tata's little Punch the world's cutest SUV?

Tata has officially revealed the Punch, its first small SUV released for the Indian market.

The Tata Punch's styling was previewed last August, and incorporates the “Impact 2.0” design language.

The Punch features dual headlights, a muscular body, plastic cladding on the bumpers and side sills, and a bi-tone treatment. The wheels are 15-inches in diameter, or optionally 16-inches.

The car measures 3,827mm in length, with a 2,445mm wheelbase, making it larger than a Hyundai Casper but smaller than Citroën’s India-bound C3.

In order to copy with India's notorious roads, the Punch has a 20.3 degree approach angle, 37.6 degree departure angle, and 22.2 degree ramp over angle. It also has a 370mm water wading capability and a more than adequate 190mm ground clearance.

The architecture of the car is based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), similarly to the Altroz B-Segment hatchback.

The company also suggests that the Punch got a 5-star rating on the Global NCAP tests, which is impressive for an Indian-spec model of this size.

The car holds a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter Revotron three-cylinder engine producing 63 kW and 113 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to the front axle through your choice of a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic gearbox.

Though small, the car seats up to five people, and the boot has a maximum capacity of 366 litres.