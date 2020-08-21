Home / News / Is the coolest hypercar in the world a Toyota? Zooming with DRIVEN

Is the coolest hypercar in the world a Toyota? Zooming with DRIVEN

By Driven • 21/08/2020
It’s still lockdown in Auckland and Zooming with DRIVEN, our weekly motoring show, has come full circle – right back to the Zoom video conferencing app!

This week we discuss the Gazoo Racing Super Sport – could a Toyota really be the world’s most exciting hypercar? Also, Sam Wallace’s prayers are answered with the announcement of a ridiculously powerful V8 ute.

Things get heated in the Car Quiz as more of the DRIVEN team get points on the board – but can you beat us to the answers?

In our 30-Second Sell segment, we search DRIVEN.co.nz to discover just how much performance you can buy for $40,000; in Expert Picks we argue about which car delivers the best combination of road and track ability for $200k.

See our exclusive interview with Simon Evans after his Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Championship win, plus one of the DRIVEN team takes on Beauden Barrett’s Bronco Test time… with surprising results.

Set aside 20 minutes and enjoy some true petrolhead chat.

