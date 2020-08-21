Is the coolest hypercar in the world a Toyota? Zooming with DRIVEN

It’s still lockdown in Auckland and Zooming with DRIVEN, our weekly motoring show, has come full circle – right back to the Zoom video conferencing app!

This week we discuss the Gazoo Racing Super Sport – could a Toyota really be the world’s most exciting hypercar? Also, Sam Wallace’s prayers are answered with the announcement of a ridiculously powerful V8 ute.

Things get heated in the Car Quiz as more of the DRIVEN team get points on the board – but can you beat us to the answers?

In our 30-Second Sell segment, we search DRIVEN.co.nz to discover just how much performance you can buy for $40,000; in Expert Picks we argue about which car delivers the best combination of road and track ability for $200k.

See our exclusive interview with Simon Evans after his Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Championship win, plus one of the DRIVEN team takes on Beauden Barrett’s Bronco Test time… with surprising results.

Set aside 20 minutes and enjoy some true petrolhead chat.

OUR 30 SECOND SELLS