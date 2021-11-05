Is the Cupra Born EV the best looking hot hatch of its kind?

Now that electric vehicles are becoming more mainstream, we are seeing different segments filled, just like the petrol-powered equivalents.

While things like the Porsche Taycan and the Tesla Model S have the high-performance segment covered, we're still yet to see a genuine entry into the electric hot hatch segment.

Click here to view all Cupra listings on DRIVEN

That's where the smallest Cupra comes into the picture, which looks to be an awesome little electric package.

On the inside, the Born EV is almost identical to the ID.3, except for the addition of Cupra's famous copper-coloured accents. A raised centre console, and the sport seats are the other two main differences here.

In terms of drivelines, the base Born uses a single motor mounted on the rear axle. It features a 45kWh battery that is good for around 340km of range on the WLTP cycle. Power is rated at 110kW, and it'll take around nine seconds to hit 100km/h.

Two higher-spec models are also available, featuring a larger 58kWh battery. This brings range up to 418km, and brings the 0-100km/h time up to 7.3 seconds in the standard model.

Unfortunately, Kiwi buyers are going to have to wait a little while before they get their hands on this electric Cupra, as it was previously confirmed that it won't land until the second half of 2023.