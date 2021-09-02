Is the Renault Sport Clio V6 the world's quirkiest hot hatch?

Front-engined, turbocharged, front-wheel drive has been the proven formula for hot hatches for decades now. And while the odd manufacturer will throw an all-wheel drive system into the mix, it still does come close to this Renault on the quirky factor.

That's because Renault Sport took inspiration from the iconic R5 Turbo when creating the quirky little Clio V6, and replaced the rear seats with the biggest engine possible.

The French brand didn't settle for any old engine either, deciding to cram a 3.0-litre V6 behind the front seats, but still leaving space behind it for those all-important shopping runs.

In this Mk1, the V6 makes 171kW and 300Nm. It's worth remembering that this is in a hatchback that weighs just over 1300kg, meaning that it would hit 100km/h in just over six seconds.

Not only did this quasi-coupe benefit from a big V6 engine, but it also featured a rear-wheel drive powertrain, meaning that it couldn't have been further from the standard Clio hatch.

Just over 1,500 of these Mk1 Clio V6s were produced, making them quite a hot commodity in the car collecting world.

This example that's listed on DRIVEN has come over from America, so is in a left-hand drive configuration, but has only covered 57,000km since new.

