Is this home-built Ford Speedster the coolest car to come out of Russia?

While you may enjoy having a windscreen on your car, it seems that the rich and famous don't, as high-end manufacturers are releasing Speedsters left, right and centre. Ferrari, McLaren, and Aston Martin have all either released or have one of these low-slung racers in the works.

As well as not featuring any protection from the wind, these cars all share an incredibly expensive price tag as they are all exclusive models. If you want to get into a speedster for under seven figures, maybe this Focus-based one is the way to go.

Aptly dubbed the Ford Focus Speedster, a custom car shop in Russia built this amazing contraption, and first unveiled it to the world in 2019. Based on the last generation Focus, it looks like something Ford could've released themselves.

Like most custom builds these days, the whole process was documented on Instagram, and looked like a painstaking task. Like all convertible chops, we can imagine that the under body would've had to be seriously reinforced to stop body flex.

You'll notice that the doors have been removed and replaced with sleek panels that stretch the length of the speedster. It looks like the Duke's of Hazzard entry is the only option now.

A completely new interior was designed and installed here, featuring a pair of bucket seats that sit in front of the custom buttresses. An ais suspension system handles ride height, allowing for the incredibly low stance.

We can imagine that the standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine still sends power to the front wheels, making this one of the world's only front-wheel drive speedsters.

Still, the lack of roof and lightweight nature of the Speedster would make it an epic drive.

