Is this Model 3 the world's wildest Tesla?

For as long as the modern, gas-powered car has been around, people have been modifying and tuning them to add performance, but electric vehicles? This is a whole new segment.

As performance-orientated electric vehicles are slowly growing in popularity, it only makes sense that traditional tuning houses are making the switch to electric motors and batteries, and RevoZport’s R-Zentric division is a perfect example of this.

Recently getting their hands on a Tesla Model 3 Performance, the tuners wasted no time in creating a battery-powered monster with insane aesthetics that match the EV's blistering pace.

Dubbed the ‘Model 3R Evo’, this kit is a modified version of the 3R kit, that can offer enhanced down force without sacrificing range.

To achieve this, the kit offers an active aero splitter under the front bumper that can extend and retract at the driver's command. It can be adjusted for better ground clearance, or higher down force at speed.

At the rear, the diffuser features another piece of active aero that can be adjusted for down force purposes. It has a 'high down force' and a 'low drag' mode.

You'll notice other pieces of aero scattered around the vehicle including fender flares, a carbon fibre bonnet, side skirts, and a new ducktail spoiler at the rear.

A set of forged RevoZport wheels are also available with the kit, and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport 285/25/21 tires in front and 305/25/21 rubber at the back.

While no performance modifications have been made to the Model 3, the all-wheel drive hatch is capable of hitting 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds, which is fast enough for most.