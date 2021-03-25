Is this the best car BMW ever made?

As far as BMW's M cars go, you've got the classics such as the M3 and M5. Then you've got the relative newcomers in the form of the M2, M4 and M6 as well as all the X SUVs.

While all of these cars are impressive in their own right, none seemed to garner the same sort of attention that the 1M got when it was first revealed back in 2010.

Like most icons, its integrity as a true M car was questioned at first, but these naysayers were soon convinced otherwise as the automotive media got behind the wheel.

It came at the end of the E82 1 Series' time, and on paper, was basically just a hotted-up 135i, but this turbocharged six-cylinder mill soon became the car's highlight.

In the 1M, this 3.0-litre engine was good for a hefty 250kW and 450Nm, which was more than enough to have fun with. Like every good enthusiast car, it was exclusively offered with a manual transmission.

Performance was modest for the time, with the 0-100km/h sprint being completed in 4.8-seconds, but that wasn't the point. The point lay in the limited-slip differential at the rear — drivers were meant to have fun with it.

Chris Harris recently described his personal 1M as being "a stunner from the outset", and considering his fondness for this two-door Beamer, we'd be surprised to see him ever sell it.

This example that is currently listed on DRIVEN has just 67,964km on the clock, and is finished in Valencia orange. Despite its age, it's in full factory-fresh condition, and will only appreciate in time.

