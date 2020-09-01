Is this the best way to save $4 million on an Ferrari Enzo?

Dubbed by many as the world's first hypercar, the Ferrari Enzo (or Enzo Ferrari) is one of the greatest cars that the Italian manufacturer ever built, and modern values certainly reflect this.

Designed by Ken Okuyama of Pininfarina, the Enzo matched timeless design with a screaming V12 engine, and driving dynamics that we unmatched back in the early 2000s.

While Ferrari claim just 400 Enzos were built, that figure is disputed, but it hasn't marred the value on the secondhand market, with buyers paying as much as $4 million to secure themselves an Enzo.

With this in mind, we have a much cheaper alternative for those in the Enzo market, and while it didn't start life as a Ferrari, it wears the prancing horse and the racing red just as well as one.

Arguably, the only issue with this replica is that it looks nothing like an actual Enzo. But according to the seller who's over in America, this is where the charm lies.

Late last year, a YouTube channel by the name of CAR BROS got their hands on this little Pontiac Fiero, and aptly named it the Fierri. After restoring it to passable condition, they decided to enter it into one of the most exclusive car shows on earth. We won't ruin the video, but it's certainly worth a watch.

Still powered by the Fiero's 2.8-litre V6, a straight-piped exhaust has been fitted to let it sing, but unfortunately, it doesn't sound anything like the 6.0-litre V12 it's trying to replicate.

Having covered just 100,00km in its lifetime, the car looks to be in incredibly bad shape for its age, and the questionable modifications don't help on this front.

Currently, the highest bid sits at US$4,200 ($6,200) on carsandbids.com, where the auction has fetched over 100 comments. While this might seem like a lot to pay for a dodgy Fiero, it's about $3,993,800 cheaper than the real thing.