Is this the world's best-looking EV?

Ever since the Toyota Prius burst onto mainstream car markets around the world, electrified vehicles have had a reputation of looking slightly bizarre compared to their gas-powered counterparts.

As EVs have gained popularity, manufacturers have slowly brought the aesthetic these cars back into the "normal" space, but we'd argue that Cupra's latest release is the best-looking EV to date.

To be fair, the Spanish brand has used the regular SEAT El-Born as a starting point here, and has made a few minor cosmetic updates. Most of these sharpen up the overall look of the hatch.

A more angular front fascia, two-tone alloy wheels, and wider side skirts are the main changes. On the inside, a pair of sports bucket seats are the main attraction, and the majority of materials used are recyclable.

Powering the El-Born is a 77-kWh battery pack that provides a maximum range of 500km. Fast-charging tech allows this battery to recover the energy needed for 260km in just 30 minutes.

According to Cupra, the small EV will be able to hit 50km/h in 2.9-seconds, which might not be quick by conventional car standards, but isn't too shabby for a small city car.

Engineers also want potential buyers to know that a "Dynamic Chassis Control Sport" system allows the El-Born to automatically adjust to whatever surface it's driving on, offering “a superior level of driving dynamics.”

“Cupra El-Born displays all the genes of the Cupra brand and we have taken the original concept to the next level creating a new sporty and dynamic design and reengineering the technological content,” Cupra CEO, Wayne Griffiths, comments. “Cupra El-Born is the living proof that performance and electrification are a great match.”

The Spanish brand revealed plans to launch this new EV at some point in 2021, and we wouldn't be surprised to see it land in New Zealand. Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.