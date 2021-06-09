Is this V8-equipped Holden Colorado New Zealand's wildest work ute?

If you're sitting on a LSA-equipped Holden, you're basically sitting on a gold mine in 2021, with prices shooting well into the six-figure region as Australian hype has made its way over here.

Most of this hype has been surrounding HSV GTS' and Maloos, but we think that this Holden Colorado that's currently listed on DRIVEN deserves some attention.

While it may look like a standard Colorado LTZ 4WD, beneath the bonnet lies GM's famous supercharged 6.2-litre V8, making a hefty 430kW and 745Nm of torque.

Described as the "ultimate sleeper", this Colorado has travelled less than 500km, so is as close as you can get to a factory-built LSA-equipped Colorado.

According to the listing, the conversion has been "done right", so that all of the factory safety systems and driver assistance features are still working as usual.

Unlike the low-slung HSV Maloos that came from the factory with the same engine, this Colorado is part-time 4WD, meaning that it can put the power down a lot more effectively.

Impressively, there isn’t a huge weight difference between the heavy cast iron block turbocharged diesel engine, and the alloy block V8, resulting in minimal affect to overall weight, handling or balance.

To compensate, and reduce front roll, Extreme fits heavier Dobi Sport front springs, which raise the front end 75mm, level out the ride, and minimise the effect of any added weight to the front end.

The LSA engine is installed alongside a six-speed auto via a custom transfer case, basically replicating the drivetrain as seen in the HSV GTS.

DRIVEN's editor Dean tested a similar build a couple of years back, and sounded impressed with the package after testing its performance:

"We had to check the video, as the GTS just manages to tick over 100km/h in first gear, in just 5.2 seconds! A little shocked at the numbers, we tested it again, with the same 5.2 showing on the display. Not only is that less than HALF the time the standard Z71 takes (10.7 secs), it’s just 0.8 seconds off the HSV GTS! Did we just test New Zealand’s fastest double-cab ute?!"

Click here to view the listing