Is Toyota's iconic Supra a worthy investment?

Just when the world seemed to be turning its back on old-fashioned, petrol-powered sports cars, Nissan goes and unveils the new Z, with a twin-turbo V6 and a manual transmission.

On this topic, we thought we'd take a look a the Z's natural competitor, the Toyota Supra, and see what's available to buy in New Zealand right now.

The Supra technically started life as a Celica Supra back in 1978, but because there aren't of these classics listed on DRIVEN, we're going to start at the third iteration, when the Supra and Celica parted ways into different vehicles.

The best example of a Mk3 Supra listed on DRIVEN is this gorgeous red one, that has covered just 62,000km since it left Toyota's factory back in 1990.

With an interior and exterior that looks factory fresh, this red beauty could well be one of the best-looking Mk3 Supras in the country.

Powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre engine, an automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels, making it not as sought-after as the manual models, but still a true treasure.

When it comes to the Mk4 Supra, things get a lot more expensive. The Fast and Furious franchise is mainly to blame for this inflation, but a few bargains can still be had in New Zealand.

Over in America, we've seen prices for factory manual and turbo models with low mileage soar well beyond the six-figure mark, but luckily that hype is yet to hit New Zealand.

A perfect example of this comes in the form of this white SZ-R that's factory manual, but misses out on the turbocharged engine.

Despite this, it is still decent buying at $85,000 considering its condition, and the fact that it has only covered 111,320 in its lifetime.

Lastly, the Mk5 is obviously the most modern Supra available, but isn't significantly more expensive than a decent Mk4.

As a re-skinned BMW Z4, it gets a BMW-sourced twin-turbo 3.0-litre engine, but is only available with an automatic transmission.

If you're OK with the two-pedal life, the Supra's 285kW is more than enough to play with, and makes for an awesome (but very BMW-esque) driving experience.

Prices of the Mk5 are currently sitting around the high $90K mark, but with a bit of research, a bargain can be found. This white one is a perfect example of a bargain Mk5.