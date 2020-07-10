Isuzu Australia teases new D-Max ute ahead of local launch

Just last week, Mazda pulled the covers off the new BT-50, which is making use of the new Isuzu D-Max's platform and powertrain So it makes perfect sense that this new D-Max is ready to be unveiled.

According to Australian reports, Isuzu's new workhorse is set to land in dealerships both sides of the Tasman next month.

Over in Thailand, this new ute was revealed late last year, and has been on sale for a while now, but this teaser shows the same Australian spec model that is expected to go on sale in NZ.

Despite the fact that the full D-Max line-up is available on Isuzu Thailand's website, NZ and Australian specs are still being kept under wraps for the time being.

Unlike other utes in the segment, this new D-Max is set to feature a centre airbag, and the required amount of safety equipment to qualify for an ANCAP five-star safety rating.

Power is set to come from a 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine making 140kW and 450Nm of torque. This is still a little shy of the rest of the ute segment, but is an increase over the 130kW and 430Nm that was previously offered.

On the inside, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are set to be offered, along with a digital speed display. As you'd expect, the majority of the dash layout is extremely similar to what we saw in the BT-50 launch.

Further details of this new model are set to be revealed on August 13th, when the D-Max goes on sale.