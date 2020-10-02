Home / News / It's an AMG! Mercedes reveals an extremely boujee baby stroller

By Andrew Sluys • 02/10/2020
Photos / Supplied

If you're anything like our very own Sam Wallace, before he received news of his upcoming twins, he was set on getting an AMG. But after buying a new house, anew German car is certainly off the cards. 

Thankfully, AMG has come to the table with a baby stroller that's fitted out with a bunch of replica AMG parts so that parents can still get that high-performance feeling when taking the baby for a walk.

As a brand, Mercedes has been working with Hartan for some time now, but this is the first foray into AMG products. This particular range is set to go on sale at the end of this year. 

Easily the most recognisable aspect of the AMG stroller are the "high-quality" cross spoke rims that match the current line-up. Another aspect taken from the road-going car is the Microfaser Dinamica seat cover available in black or graphite.

On the inside, there's a retractable canopy and a ventilation zone that will keep the little one comfy regardless of the weather. And like all good road cars, you'll find a suspension system beneath the passenger compartment. 

If you want to accessorise your AMG stroller, a bunch of upgrades are available including a carrycot, climatic mattress, floor ventilation and extended lying surface.

It doesn't look like they will be selling these AMG strollers in New Zealand, but as we've found out in recent times, if you're armed with a credit card on the internet, almost anything is possible. 

Mercedes-Benz
