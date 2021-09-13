It's back: New Subaru WRX revealed with familiar looks and more power

Earlier this year when Subaru revealed the "final" WRX STI Saigo, it was a little confusing considering that a new version of the iconic sedan was already confirmed. But let's not dwell on the details - let's dive into the new WRX.

Revealed as a quasi-SUV that blends the old WRX's looks with those of the Outback SUV, it's clear that Subaru is aiming for a broader audience with this iteration.

For starters, it now sits on the same Subaru Global Platform as the Outback, and now wears plastic wheel arch covers. This may give it a more rugged look, also ups the SUV feel.

This platform is said to feature 28 per cent more torsional rigidity than the last iteration, and suspension points that are 75 per cent stronger.

In the looks department, it's not too much of a departure from the last WRX at the front, but the rear end looks somewhat reminiscent of a Honda Civic with sharp, angular taillights.

At the business end, this new WRX gets a turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder boxer engine. At 202kW and 349Nm, it only gets 5kW extra over the outgoing model, significantly down on what some were hoping for.

As you'd expect, power is sent to all four wheels through Subaru’s proprietary symmetrical all-wheel drive system.

Transmission options consist of a six-speed manual, or an updated CVT that is said to be 30 per cent faster on upshifts and 50 per cent faster on downshifts than the last.

Subaru has stated that the flagship WRX GT will feature this CVT transmission, and also get electronically controlled active dampers. This is a new feature on the WRX, so will be interesting to see how it works.

On the inside, things look very familiar to the Outback, thanks to a large carryover of parts. It gets the same 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a similar dash layout.

While it's good to see the WRX in standard form again, we'll be waiting for the STI version to be released. More power is a no-brainer, but will it also be wearing those questionable arch covers?