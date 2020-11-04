It's back: VW's new Golf R revealed as an understated performer

Just recently, Volkswagen pulled the covers off the new GTI Clubsport, which is the race-ready variant of this new eighth-generation Golf, and wears some extremely aggressive body panels.

Unlike the Clubsport, it seems that the recently-unveiled Golf R doesn't have anything to prove, looking as understated as ever, packing some serious heat beneath the bonnet.

Starting on the outside, the R is closer to a regular Golf than it is a GTI model. Subtle bumper extensions, a roof spoiler, and the quad-exhaust system are the main aspects that set it apart from the rest of the line-up.

Featuring a similar turbocharged 2.0-litre engine as the outgoing model, this new Golf R has 235kW and 420Nm, which is an increase of 20kW and 41Nm. As usual, power will be sent to all four wheels.

Over in America and Canada, buyers will have the choice of a six-speed manual transmission, and a seven-speed DSG. Interestingly Europe isn't included here, and will have to make do with the DSG option (we can imagine NZ will be the same).

Despite the new power and torque figures, the Golf R's 0-100km/h time stays at 4.7 seconds, and the limited top speed of 250km/h also remains the same.

According to VW, this new model features a performance-orientated all-wheel drive system that helps to eliminate understeer, and reduces the car's cornering radius, making it "noticeably" more agile.

Arguably the most interesting aspect of this new Golf R is the addition of 'Drift Mode'. We're not going to explain how this works, but apparently, the understeer-friendly R will actually be able to oversteer this time around.

On the inside, the R is just as understated as the exterior, with a set of sports seats being the most notable addition. Aside from these seats, it looks almost identical to the GTI's interior.

This new Golf R is set to go on sale in America in the "latter part of 2021", with global pricing announced closer to the official launch. We can imagine New Zealand deliveries will start around the same time.