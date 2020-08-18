It's coming: Chevrolet Corvette set for 2021 NZ launch, despite Holden's closure

Just over a year ago, Chevrolet's mid-engined Corvette broke cover at a launch event in America, and unlike previous models, it was announced that the C8 would be built in a right-hand drive layout, and coming to Australasia under the Holden brand.

Unfortunately, Holden met an untimely demise earlier this year, and while it was a crying shame to see Australia's most iconic car brand tossed aside, it left one question unanswered: will the right-hand drive Corvette still be coming to NZ?

Click here to view all Chevrolet listings on DRIVEN

Up until today, that question remained unanswered, but now we can finally announce that the Corvette is coming down here, and will be sold under General Motors Special Vehicles.

It's no coincidence that GMSV shares its name with HSV, the brand responsible for bringing American models into Australia, converting them to right-hand drive, and selling them locally, as they're more or less the same thing.

According to the release, GMSV plans to start operations in the fourth quarter of this year, with Chevrolet's Silverado 1500 being the bread and butter of the whole operation.

The next model to arrive will be the C8 Corvette, which will come in a right-hand drive configuration from Chevrolet's factory, removing the need for any re-engineering to take place in Australia.

This highly-anticipated Corvette is set to go on sale sometime next year, and while Australia media is speculating a price of $130,000 on their side of the ditch, we have no idea as to what it will go for here.

The Silverado 2500 is set to launch alongside the Corvette in 2021, but there might be room for some more American vehicles to fill the GMSV line-up, such as the Chevrolet Tahoe and some Cadillac models.