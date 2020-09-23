It's here: BMW unveils the M3 and M4 Coupe's convtroversial new look

The day that BMW enthusiasts all over the world is finally here. The German brand has whipped the covers off the controversial new M3 sedan and M4 coupe, and this pair is certainly something.

Labelled the 'coffin grille', this new front end is one of the most experimental things that BMW has done styling wise in a very long time, and for obvious reasons, not everyone is going to be a fan.

If we look past those questionable aesthetics for a minute, you'll be happy to hear that BMW has stuffed an insane amount of power beneath the bonnets of these cars — in true M fashion.

The 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six used here is the same one that you'd find in the X3 M and X4 M. In the Competition spec, this powerplant makes a hefty 375kW and 650Nm of torque.

This allows both the M3 and M4 Competition to hit 100km/h in an impressive 3.8-seconds before topping out at a 290km/h. This is an impressive feat considering BMW opted to stick with the M3's traditional rear-wheel drive layout.

To keep enthusiasts happy, BMW also opted to keep the manual transmission alive for the M3 and M4. Opting for the manual transmission over the eight-speed auto will also drop 22kgs off the car's kerb weight.

Unfortunately, New Zealand and Australian customers won't get the option of this manual transmission, as BMW is planning on only bringing the Competition spec in, which comes exclusively with the auto box.

On the inside, the high-performance pairing looks even more impressive than usual, with M Carbon buckets seats an option. Unfortunately, these impressive seats are shown off in a questionable colour scheme here.

These new M3 and M4 Competition models will land in New Zealand in early 2021, with pricing yet to be announced.