It's official: countdown starts to reveal of the all-new Ford Mustang next month

Ford has made it official: the all-new Mustang will be revealed on September 14, 2022, at the Detroit Auto Show: 8pm local time (midday September 15 in New Zealand).

Ford plans to take over over Motor City on the day with The Stampede, a "global debut and celebration event". It has put out the call to the Mustang drivers to front up at Woodward Avenue in Detroit, America's first paved road, on the day of the reveal and head en-masse to the show at Hart Plaza.

Not planning to be in Detroit? No matter. The Stampede will be broadcast live on social channels, including Ford's YouTube channel and the Ford Mustang FaceBook page.

“When we conceived the idea of an indoor-outdoor Detroit Auto Show, The Stampede was the kind of event we hoped and believed was possible,” says Rod Alberts, executive director, Detroit Auto Show. “We are proud to support Ford with what will be an absolutely iconic milestone, celebrating the heritage and future of the Mustang, as well as the global mobility industry, right here in Detroit.”

Ahead of The Stampede, Ford is collaborating with America’s Automotive Trust and the Detroit Auto Show on a cross-country adventure with all six generations of Mustang called The Drive Home.

Kicking off on Sept 6 at LeMay, The Drive Home to The Stampede will cross nine states, plus more than a dozen stops. The final leg will see owners gather at Ford World Headquarters on Sept 14 ahead of the reveal, to parade together to The Stampede reveal event.

Ford has kept the lid on details about the seventh-generation Mustang thus far. It's likely to be a heavily updated version of the current platform, with petrol V8 and turbo-four engines to continue. American media have also speculated that some form of electrification will make it to the iconic sports car in this generation - although the Mustang name already has pure-electric representation in the form of the Mustang Mach-E - like the new coupe, a model on its way to NZ for 2023.