It's official: Ford kills off brilliant Focus RS due to emissions regulations

Today, the hot hatch world mourns.

The always brilliant Focus RS was rumoured last week to be on Ford's chopping block, and overnight it was confirmed that the nameplate would not be returning. At least for now.

Ford Europe confirmed the news officially, citing that the costs required to produce another RS have simply become too high. In a statement, Ford Europe connected the rising cost of production to increasingly stringent emissions regulations, and the development required to produce the model with an electrified powertrain.

"As a result of pan-European emissions standards, increased CO2 taxation and the high cost of developing an RS with some form of electrification for a relatively low volume of vehicles, we are not planning another RS version of the Focus,” it said.

"We remain committed to Ford Performance vehicles in Europe as part of our DNA with cars like the multi-award winning Focus and Fiesta ST as well as our Mustang and Ranger Raptor models."

The Focus RS name joined the compact car's ranks in 2002, immediately scoring critical acclaim in Europe for its performance and tech wizardry (the Quaife locking front differential in particular was ahead of its time). The trend of groundbreaking tech followed the Focus RS over each of its three generations, up to the outgoing model's inclusion of 'Drift Mode'.

The RS name of course has been attached to all sorts of Fords; from the Escort and Sierra, to even the Laser. So while this is goodbye to the Focus RS, it may not be goodbye forever.

